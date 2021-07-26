Pak contingent for Olympics was funded by PSB: Spokesman

The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Monday clarified that it had funded 10 athletes and three officials-cum-coaches, who were featuring in the Tokyo Olympics

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) on Monday clarified that it had funded 10 athletes and three officials-cum-coaches, who were featuring in the Tokyo Olympics.

"The Board has fully funded the thirteen persons, who were accredited by Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for participation in the prestigious sports event," the spokesman of PSB told APP.

He said the travelling arrangements, lodging, boarding, tracksuits, national dress and travelling kits etc of all the athletes, including weightlifter Talha Talib, were arranged by the PSB.

"Their daily allowance was also handed over to them well before their departure to Japan," he added.