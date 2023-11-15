Pak cueists grab silver, bronze medals in World Snooker C’ship

Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan lost to Michael Georgiou of Cyprus in the final of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Pakistani cueist Ahsan Ramzan lost to Michael Georgiou of Cyprus in the final of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 at Doha, Qatar on Wednesday.

Michael downed Ahsan Ramzan by 6-4 (22-36, 39-7(39), 30-37, 34-26(34), 13-48(31), 33-22, 12-50, 47-06, 71-0(71), 41-20) in the final.

Meanwhile, earlier in the semifinals, Ahsan downed Ali Alobaidli of Qatar by 6-4 (57-0, 35-32, 41-10, 12-43, 35-18, 14-39, 14-31, 0-46(36), 37-25, 41-01) and Michael beat Pakistan's Muhammad Naseem Akhtar by 6-5 (65-0(64), 06-42(33), 39-22(33), 68-0(68), 25-44, 67-0(67), 0-40, 4-44, 46-08(37), 0-45(41), 32-24).

Ahsan bagged a silver while Naseem won a bronze medal in the World 6 Red Snooker Championship.