Pak, NZ T20I series online ticket booking from tomorrow

The online sale of tickets for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on Friday (tomorrow) at 5 p.m. The tickets may be booked at pcb.tcs.com.pk

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The online sale of tickets for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will begin on Friday (tomorrow) at 5 p.m. The tickets may be booked at pcb.tcs.com.pk.

Three matches of the series will be played in Rawalpindi on April 18, 20 and 21 April respectively while the last two contests will take place in Lahore on April 25 and 27. The matches are set to begin at 730pm.

The PCB will announce sale of physical tickets along with outlet addresses in due course.

The tickets for Rawalpindi-leg will be available at a minimum cost of PKR 500 (Premium) and the maximum available at PKR 7,500 (VVIP Gallery).

Additionally, the hospitality seats will be available at a maximum amount of PKR 15,000 except for the first T20I where the hospitality seats will be available for PKR 12,000.

For the Lahore leg, ticket prices start at PKR 300 for General seating and the maximum at PKR 6,000 for the fourth T20I while PKR 7,000 for the fifth T20I (VVIP Gallery).

The hospitality boxes at the Far-End building of the Gaddafi Stadium will be available for purchase in Lahore. The hospitality box for Thursday’s (25 April) encounter will be available at PKR 600,000, while the box for Saturday’s (27 April) match will be available at PKR 700,000.