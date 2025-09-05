Open Menu

Butt Eleven Clinches U-20 Floodlight Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 05, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Butt Eleven clinches U-20 floodlight cricket tournament

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Butt Eleven has clinched Under-20 Floodlight Tape Ball Cricket Tournament played at MC High school Hajjiabad.

According to a spokesman of sports Department, Faisalabad hosted the first one-day Under-20 Floodlight Tape Ball Cricket Tournament at MC High School Hajjiabad where 8 teams showcased their talent in thrilling contests.

He said that in the opening round, DC Eleven defeated Badshah Eleven, Johar Eleven outplayed Asian Stars, Markhor stars beat Mughal Stars and Butt Eleven overcame Royal King to qualify for the semifinals.

The semifinal stage witnessed Markhor Stars defeating Johar Eleven to secure a place in the final while Butt Eleven triumphed over DC Eleven to book its spot in the title clash.

The grand final turned into a one-sided affair as Butt Eleven, batting first, set a formidable target of 118 runs with Jafar’s superb batting performance standing out.

In reply, Markhor Stars strived hard to carry the day but Butt Eleven’s bowlers, spearheaded by Jafar’s brilliant spell, dismantled the opposition and sealed a comprehensive victory for its side.

Later, Butt Eleven was awarded a trophy and cash prizes amid loud cheers from cricket fans and spectators.

More Stories From Sports