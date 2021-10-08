UrduPoint.com

Pak, Russian Shooters Shine In 53rd World Military Shooting C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Warrant Officer Anastasia Karakhmaleva of Russia clinched gold medal in trap shooting women category of the 53rd World Military Shooting Championship (Shotgun)-2021 being played in Lahore Garrison Shooting Gallery.

According to a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday, Lieutenant Sabrina Bashir of Pakistan won the silver medals' while  Lance Corporal Nadeesha Dewmini of Sri Lanka secured bronze medal.

In men's category Major Aleksei Sakorobokatov of Russia claimed gold medal, while leading marine Amin Ullah of Pakistan secured silver medal and sepoy Amir Farooq won bronze medal.

In Trap Mix Team Category, Russian team comprising Warrant Officer Anastasia Karakhmaleva and Major Aleksei Sakorobokatov won the gold medal, whereas silver medal was won by Pakistan's Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Ali Zulfiqar and Lieutenant Sabrina Bashir. Bronze medal was also won by Pakistan's  leading Marine Amin Ullah and LieutenantAmina Tariq.

