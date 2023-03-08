UrduPoint.com

Pak U14 Players Selected For ITF/ATF South Asia Team

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Pak U14 players selected for ITF/ATF South Asia team

Pakistani 14 & Under players Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha have been selected for the ITF/ATF 14&U South Asia/South East Asia & East Asia team, which will participate in the finals of ITF Asia 14 & under Development Championships 2023 to be held from April 4 to 14 in Bhubaneshwar, India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistani 14 & Under players Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha have been selected for the ITF/ATF 14&U South Asia/South East Asia & East Asia team, which will participate in the finals of ITF Asia 14 & under Development Championships 2023 to be held from April 4 to 14 in Bhubaneshwar, India.

The players were selected based on their exceptional performance in the ITF/ATF 14&U Development Championships Regional Qualifying event for South Asia/South East Asia & East Asia Regional Qualifying event, which was recently held in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The boys won one single title out of two each and were finalists in the other, and they won both the doubles titles.

The President of PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Management felicitated the players and expressed the hope that they would bring further laurels for the country in the upcoming event in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Bhubaneshwar April Event From Asia

Recent Stories

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC Presi ..

COP28 a key milestone in climate action: AFC President

5 minutes ago
 Polish President visits Museum of the Future

Polish President visits Museum of the Future

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Tahnoun bin Zayed and Mansour bin Zayed

5 minutes ago
 Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Members ..

Swedish Government Sends Draft Law on NATO Membership to Parliament

6 minutes ago
 European Internal Market Commissioner Announces EU ..

European Internal Market Commissioner Announces EU Tour to Boost Bloc's Ammo Pro ..

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi decide to bat first against Gladiators

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.