Pak U14 players selected for ITF/ATF South Asia team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistani 14 & Under players Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha have been selected for the ITF/ATF 14&U South Asia/South East Asia & East Asia team, which will participate in the finals of ITF Asia 14 & under Development Championships 2023 to be held from April 4 to 14 in Bhubaneshwar, India.

The players were selected based on their exceptional performance in the ITF/ATF 14&U Development Championships Regional Qualifying event for South Asia/South East Asia & East Asia Regional Qualifying event, which was recently held in Bangladesh, said a press release.

The boys won one single title out of two each and were finalists in the other, and they won both the doubles titles.

The President of PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Management felicitated the players and expressed the hope that they would bring further laurels for the country in the upcoming event in India.