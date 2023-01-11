UrduPoint.com

Pak Vs NZ: Nawaz Stuns Blackcaps Through Terrific Spell

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Pak Vs NZ: Nawaz stuns Blackcaps through terrific spell

Muhammad Nawaz brings game back to Pakistan by getting four wickets and giving really tough time to the visitors in the second ODI match.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2023) Muhammad Nawaz’s terrific spell stunned the Kiwis, especially Kane Williamson who was moving closer to his century in the second One-Day International match against Pakistan.

Williamson was at 85 when Mohammad Nawaz sent him back to the pavilion through his brilliant delivery.

New Zealand made 225 against seven wickets in the 43rd over of the match. Nawaz got four wickets.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss in the second ODI and opted to bat first in their quest to square the three-match series after losing the first ODI on Monday.

The visitors beefed up their spin attack, bringing in legspinner Ish Sodhi and pairing him up with fingerspinners Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell.

They also have another fingerspin-bowling option in Glenn Phillips. Henry Shipley, the nearly two-metre tall fast bowler, made way for his Canterbury team-mate Sodhi.

Pakistan were unchanged from the opening ODI, which means new vice-captain Shan Masood was benched once again. The hosts took the first game by six wickets.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam (capt), 4 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 5 Haris Sohail, 6 Salman Ali Agha, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Usama Mir, 9 Mohammad Wasim, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Naseem Shah

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Glenn Phillips, 7 Michael Bracewell, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ish Sodhi, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Lockie Ferguson

