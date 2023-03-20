UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Army Annexes Syed Ali Gilani Memorial Volleyball Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published March 20, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Pakistan Army annexes Syed Ali Gilani Memorial Volleyball Championship title

The Pakistan Army defeated the Pakistan Navy 3-1 in the final to clinch Syed Ali Gilani Memorial All Pakistan Volleyball Championship here at Pallet Syedan Sehnsa Degree College on Mon

KOTLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) , The Pakistan Army defeated the Pakistan Navy 3-1 in the final to clinch Syed Ali Gilani Memorial All Pakistan Volleyball Championship here at Pallet Syedan Sehnsa Degree College on Monday.

The event was organized by the Department of Sports, Youth and Culture, Azad Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistan Army outwitted the Pakistan Navy in an exciting contest 26-24, 25-22, 18-25 and 25-20.

Top six teams from the country, including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and AJK participated in the tournament.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir on Information, Small Industries and Environment, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayyer was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Director General Sports AJK Chaudhry Muhammad Mehrban, President Azad Kashmir Football Association, Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Chairman District Council, Chaudhry Ghafoor Javed, Member District Council Jameel Chauhan Advocate and others also attended the ceremony.

� Speaking on the ceremony, Rafiq Nayyer said sports were necessary to promote a healthy culture.

He paid tribute to the great Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his valuable services for the freedom movement of Kashmir. He said Gilani gave the young generation of Kashmiris the great slogan "We are Pakistanis, Pakistan belongs to us" as the future path for them.

"The youth, the elderly and the children of Kashmir salute the sacrifices of Syed Ali Gilani. Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir," he added.

Condemning Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied Kashmir, he said India could not suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris by coercion and would have to leave Kashmir soon.

He announced a prize of Rs 100,000 million for the event winners and Rs 60,000 for the runners-up.

