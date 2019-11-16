Pakistan Army claimed five gold medals in Judo

Pakistan Army team won 5 gold medals while Wapda team got one gold medal, two silver and two bronze medals in Judo event of the 33rd National Games held at the Baloch Regimental Center in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Army team won 5 gold medals while Wapda team got one gold medal, two silver and two bronze medals in Judo event of the 33rd National Games held at the Baloch Regimental Center in Abbottabad

In the 50kg category, the Army won the first position, Navy got second while Wapda secured third position.

In 55 kg category, Wapda took first position, Railways second and Army got third position. In the open weight category, Army bagged first position, Navy second and Wapda third.

In the women's 40 kg catagory, Army took first position, Wapda got second and Railways stood at third.

In the 44kg catagory, Army got first position, Wapda second and Punjab secured third position.

A total of 13 teams are competing in the competition.

Shah Hussain Shah, who had qualified for the Olympics was representing Pakistan Army in these competitions.

He expressed the positive note about the Judo's management in Abbottabad.