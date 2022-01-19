UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bags Seven Gold Medals In Pak-SL Savate Kickboxing C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Pakistan bags seven gold medals in Pak-SL Savate Kickboxing C'ship

Pakistan stood first with seven gold medals out of 12 in the 2nd Pak vs Sri Lanka Savate Kickboxing Championship (Men/Women) at Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan stood first with seven gold medals out of 12 in the 2nd Pak vs Sri Lanka Savate Kickboxing Championship (Men/Women) at Lahore.

According to details, Sri Lanka bagged five medals and stood second in the extravaganza.

In the finals of Savate Kickboxing U-30 60-65kg the first position was grabbed by Sri Lanka's P.C. Razvy while Pakistan's Muhammad Danish and Abbas Ali took second and third positions, respectively.

In U-10 20-24kg, Malik Abdul Raheem (Pakistan) stood first while M.M. Muhaviya (Sri Lanka) was second.

In U-30 55-60kg, S.A. Ahmad of Sri Lanka attainted the first position while Rabbi Ul Hassan and Inayatullah of Pakistan took second and third positions, respectively.

In U-20 40-44kg, the first position went to Pakistan's Abida Batool and second to S.H. Fahma of Sri Lanka.

In U-25 56-60kg, Muhammad Idrees and 1st place: Muhammad Idrees and Hameedullah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's M.

M Mirshad was second.

In U-25 48-52kg, K. Inthughthvi of Sri Lanka was first while Sana and Amna of Pakistan bagged second and third positions, respectively.

In U-30 70-75kg, Muhammad Hassan and Shahbaz of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's M. L Hakeem was second.

In U-25 70-75kg, Noman Iqbal and Jinnah Shah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's A.M.M.M Shadir was second.

In U-45 75-80kg, Najimuallah of Pakistan was first while S. A. P. R. B Wickpramisinghe of Sri Lanka was second.

In U-18 48-52kg, Ali Hassan and Haris Shah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's D. K. G. K. G. J Banpara was second.

Pakistan Savate Federation, Rao Shahzad Nawaz and Founder and Secretary General Mrs. Ambreen Iftikhar have congratulated both the teams and players on the win. The head judge for the event was also from Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Sri Lanka Gold Event From P

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in ICA of ex-Naval chief

25 seconds ago
 Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passp ..

Poroshenko to Appeal Court's Ruling to Cease Passports on Treason Case

27 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Will Not Deliver Written US Response ..

Blinken Says Will Not Deliver Written US Response to Russian Proposals When Meet ..

28 seconds ago
 Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

Deputy Commissioner meets young tennis star

30 seconds ago
 Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourne ..

Lack of Quorum: National Assembly session adjourned without any proceedings

3 minutes ago
 More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID- ..

More tests detect 26 Omicron variant, 3,648 COVID-19 cases: says Murad Shah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.