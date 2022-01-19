Pakistan stood first with seven gold medals out of 12 in the 2nd Pak vs Sri Lanka Savate Kickboxing Championship (Men/Women) at Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan stood first with seven gold medals out of 12 in the 2nd Pak vs Sri Lanka Savate Kickboxing Championship (Men/Women) at Lahore.

According to details, Sri Lanka bagged five medals and stood second in the extravaganza.

In the finals of Savate Kickboxing U-30 60-65kg the first position was grabbed by Sri Lanka's P.C. Razvy while Pakistan's Muhammad Danish and Abbas Ali took second and third positions, respectively.

In U-10 20-24kg, Malik Abdul Raheem (Pakistan) stood first while M.M. Muhaviya (Sri Lanka) was second.

In U-30 55-60kg, S.A. Ahmad of Sri Lanka attainted the first position while Rabbi Ul Hassan and Inayatullah of Pakistan took second and third positions, respectively.

In U-20 40-44kg, the first position went to Pakistan's Abida Batool and second to S.H. Fahma of Sri Lanka.

In U-25 56-60kg, Muhammad Idrees and 1st place: Muhammad Idrees and Hameedullah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's M.

M Mirshad was second.

In U-25 48-52kg, K. Inthughthvi of Sri Lanka was first while Sana and Amna of Pakistan bagged second and third positions, respectively.

In U-30 70-75kg, Muhammad Hassan and Shahbaz of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's M. L Hakeem was second.

In U-25 70-75kg, Noman Iqbal and Jinnah Shah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's A.M.M.M Shadir was second.

In U-45 75-80kg, Najimuallah of Pakistan was first while S. A. P. R. B Wickpramisinghe of Sri Lanka was second.

In U-18 48-52kg, Ali Hassan and Haris Shah of Pakistan took first and third positions, respectively while Sri Lanka's D. K. G. K. G. J Banpara was second.

Pakistan Savate Federation, Rao Shahzad Nawaz and Founder and Secretary General Mrs. Ambreen Iftikhar have congratulated both the teams and players on the win. The head judge for the event was also from Sri Lanka.