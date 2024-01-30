Pakistan Beat Australia In FIH Hockey5s WC
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Pakistan defeated Australia by 11-3 goals in a one-sided encounter in the FIH Hockey5s World Cup at Muscat, Oman
According to the details, for Pakistan Captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored five goals including a hat-trick while Ghazanfar Ali and Zakaria Hayat scored two goals each.
Murtaza Yaqub and Arshad Liaquat scored one goal each.
Pakistan Hockey Team Management includes Head Coach Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, Manager Dilawar Hussain while Waqas Mahmood as Physiotherapist and Junaid Akhtar as Video Operator.
Pakistan team would play the 9th and 10th position match of the event on Wednesday against the winner from teams of Switzerland and New Zealand.
