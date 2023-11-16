Open Menu

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar Beat FATA To Move To Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 16, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Peshawar defeated FATA by 44 runs in the first semifinal of the Pakistan Cup here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Peshawar defeated FATA by 44 runs in the first semifinal of the Pakistan Cup here at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Earlier, Peshawar had finished first on the points table at the conclusion of the round-robin stage while FATA ended fourth

FATA were bundled out for 201 in 41.1 overs in pursuit of the 246-run target set by Peshawar, who were put into bat first.

FATA openers Mohammad Farooq and Samiullah Jnr made 13 off 31 and two off nine respectively with the latter losing his wicket earlier in the fifth over. Salman Khan Jnr scored 46 off 60 before getting caught by Adil Amin off the bowling of Iftikhar Ahmed.

Rehan Afridi made 13 off 20 before losing his wicket to Azam Khan in the 17th over while Mohammad Sarwar Afridi emerged as his side’s highest run-getter, scoring 56 off 45 balls featuring three boundaries and and as many sixes. He was the last batter to be dismissed.

The performance of FATA’s lower-order batters remained under par as they failed to withstand Peshawar’s bowling attack.

Peshawar’s Mohammad Abbas Afridi claimed three wickets and conceded 34 runs while off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, pacer Mohammad Imran and left-arm spinner Azam Khan claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, Peshawar managed to score 245 at the expense of seven wickets. Opener Sahibzada Farhan played an impressive innings scoring 69 off 76 balls featuring 11 boundaries before being bowled by Khushdil Shah in the 28th over.

Fellow opener Maaz Sadaqat, however, managed to make only 16 off 27 before losing his wicket to Shahid Aziz in the 13th over. Kamran Ghulam registered a dismal performance making only one off six deliveries before being sent packing by Asif Afridi while Mohammad Haris managed 28 off 28 balls before getting caught by Khushdil Shah off the bowling of Sameen Gul.

Iftikhar Ahmed entered the fray in the 28th over and was sent packing by Khuhdil Shah after scoring only five off 14 balls.

Nabi Gul pulled off 43 off 42 before conceding his wicket to Shahid Aziz in the in the 43rd over. Mohammad Abbas Afridi made only three off four balls before being caught by Usman Khan Shinwari off Shahid.

Adil Amin managed a brisk 56 off 58 balls and continued to play till the end of the innings along with Azam Khan.

Shahid Aziz claimed three scalps at the expense of 55 runs. Khushdil Shah claimed two wickets at the expense of 39 runs while Sameen Gul and Asif Afridi took one wicket each.

Scores in brief;

Peshawar beat FATA by 44 runs

Peshawar 245-7, 45 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 69, Adil Amin 56 not out, Nabi Gul 43; Shahid Aziz 3-55, Khushdil Shah 2-39)

FATA 201 all out, 41.1 overs (Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 56, Salman Khan Jnr 46, Khushdil Shah 42; Mohammad Abbas Afridi 3-34, Iftikhar Ahmed 2-28, Mohammad Imran 2-43, Azam Khan 2-50)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Attack Peshawar FATA Salman Khan Usman Khan Iftikhar Ahmed Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Abbas Afridi All

Recent Stories

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

3 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

4 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

3 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

3 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

3 minutes ago
 UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Ukr ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Ukraine visit

3 minutes ago
Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qua ..

Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qualifying in style

31 minutes ago
 EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educationa ..

EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educational progress

31 minutes ago
 Sargodha University workshop explores art and scie ..

Sargodha University workshop explores art and science of taxidermy

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: ..

Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: Amir Muhammad

31 minutes ago
 Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world ..

Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world action against Israel: Ashraf ..

30 minutes ago
 Peshawar Region enters into final of Pakistan Cup, ..

Peshawar Region enters into final of Pakistan Cup, defeating FATA Region by 44 r ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports