Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Hockey5s Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 30, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Pakistan continued their winning streak at the Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023 as they downed Bangladesh 15-6 in their second match in Salalah, Oman on Wednesday

According to information received here, Pakistan captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf scored four goals, Arshad Liaquat and Muhammad Abdullah netted three goals each, Abdul Rehman scored two goals, while Ehtesham Aslam, Murtaza Yaqub and Zakaria Hayat scored one goal each.

Pakistan's Arshad Liaquat was awarded the man of the match award for his standout performance.

In their opening match on Tuesday, Pakistan had defeated Japan 26-1.

Pakistan Bangladesh Oman Man Salalah Japan Asia

