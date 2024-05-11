Open Menu

Pakistan Hockey Team To Play Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 Final Today

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan hockey team to play Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final today

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) After a gap of 13 years, the Pakistan hockey team was all set to play the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 on Saturday.

The government and the whole nation have expressed their best wishes for the team, hoping for a victorious outcome.

The final match of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and Japan, and the government has made special arrangements to broadcast the match live for the public. ptv sports will telecast the final match live today at 5:30 pm.

