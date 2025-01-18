Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indies

(@Abdulla99267510)

At end of first day, Pakistan had scored 143 runs for loss of four wickets against West Indies

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Pakistan's batting continued against West Indies, with the team's eighth wicket falling at 200 runs.

Pakistan resumed its incomplete first innings with Saud Shakeel (56) and Mohammad Rizwan (51) at the crease. However, Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 71 runs, followed by Nauman Ali, who got out for a duck.

Day One

The national team failed to make a strong start on their home ground, losing four wickets early in the innings.

Pakistan lost their first wicket at 16 runs, with debutant opener Mohammad Huraira scoring just 6 runs off 11 balls before getting caught out.

Captain Shan Masood also showed poor shot selection and was caught behind after scoring only 11 runs.

Incoming batsman Kamran Ghulam couldn't stay long at the crease, managing just 5 runs before being trapped LBW while experienced batter Babar Azam continued his poor form, scored only 8 runs off 20 balls before getting out.

Pakistan Squad

Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Huraira.