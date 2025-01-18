Pakistan Lose Eight Wickets At 200 Runs On Day 2 Of First Test Against West Indies
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 12:07 PM
At end of first day, Pakistan had scored 143 runs for loss of four wickets against West Indies
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Pakistan's batting continued against West Indies, with the team's eighth wicket falling at 200 runs.
Pakistan resumed its incomplete first innings with Saud Shakeel (56) and Mohammad Rizwan (51) at the crease. However, Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed after scoring 71 runs, followed by Nauman Ali, who got out for a duck.
At end of the first day, Pakistan had scored 143 runs for the loss of four wickets against West Indies.
Day One
The national team failed to make a strong start on their home ground, losing four wickets early in the innings.
Pakistan lost their first wicket at 16 runs, with debutant opener Mohammad Huraira scoring just 6 runs off 11 balls before getting caught out.
Captain Shan Masood also showed poor shot selection and was caught behind after scoring only 11 runs.
Incoming batsman Kamran Ghulam couldn't stay long at the crease, managing just 5 runs before being trapped LBW while experienced batter Babar Azam continued his poor form, scored only 8 runs off 20 balls before getting out.
Pakistan Squad
Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Huraira.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indi ..
Terrorism in Bab Al-Mandab: Straining global economy, triggering inflation conce ..
Assets of China's central SOEs exceed 90 trillion yuan in 2024
Thousands of Australians without power as heavy rain, damaging winds lash New So ..
Pakistan launches first home-made observation satellite
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2025
Egyptian, Iranian FMs discuss regional conditions
Egypt, Qatar emphasise need to unify efforts to re-establish stability in Syria
Cairo meeting on implementing Gaza Ceasefire concludes on positive note: Source
UN human rights experts call on all parties to accept ceasefire deal
#Nohkwa_17_January: Global reach exceeds 100 million views
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan lose eight wickets at 200 runs on Day 2 of first Test against West Indies3 minutes ago
-
First Test: Pakistan score 143 for 4 on first Test against West Indies17 hours ago
-
First Test: Pakistan lose three wickets early after winning toss against West Indies21 hours ago
-
Saim Ayub says he is unsure how long it will take for him to fully recover3 days ago
-
James Vince announcement retirement from first-class cricket to focus PSL 103 days ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Ticket sales expected to start next week3 days ago
-
Williams, Vine vie for season-opening Tour Down Under crown3 days ago
-
Theekshana attains career-best third position in ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings3 days ago
-
Exciting competitions of Karakoram Winterlude Season Seven continue in Hunza3 days ago
-
Ali Dara wins Islamabad Snooker Championship3 days ago
-
Teen qualifier Fonseca 'wants more and more' after Melbourne upset4 days ago
-
Jesus suffers ACL injury as Arsenal eye January transfers4 days ago