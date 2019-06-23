Pakistan lose wickets after strong start in South Africa World Cup clash

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan were pegged back after making a strong start in their must-win World Cup clash against fellow strugglers South Africa at Lord's on Sunday.

After Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq put on 81 for the first wicket.

Zaman was the first man out when he was caught by Hashim Amla off Imran Tahir for a 50-ball 44 that featured six fours and one six.

Pakistan were still well set at 97-1 after 20 overs, with Imam unbeaten on 44 and Babar Azam seven not out.

But Imam was out in the following over, caught and bowled by Tahir without adding to his score.

With only one win apiece, Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep alive their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.