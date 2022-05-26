UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Out Of World Cup Race After 2-3 Defeat Against Japan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 26, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Pakistan out of World Cup race after 2-3 defeat against Japan

Pakistan's hopes to enter the super four stage of Asia Hockey Cup 2022 and qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup suffered a big blow as they conceded a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Japan in a closely-fought Pool A match at the GBK Sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's hopes to enter the super four stage of Asia Hockey Cup 2022 and qualify for the 2023 Hockey World Cup suffered a big blow as they conceded a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Japan in a closely-fought Pool A match at the GBK sports Complex Hockey Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Japan, who earlier on Tuesday stunned defending champions India 5-2, scored two goals in the first quarter to put Pakistan under pressure.

Pakistan made a strong comeback in the second quarter when in the 23rd minute Ijaz Ahmed scored a scintillating field goal. But four minutes later Japan scored the third goal.

Pakistan found another breakthrough in the 30th minute, thanks to a well-converted penalty corner by Mubashir Ali. By the end of the match, both teams failed to score any more goals.

Pakistan, who scored a last-minute goal to draw 1-1 against India in their tournament opener, registered a thumping 13-0 win against hosts Indonesia on Tuesday. But despite that, they finished at number three as India claimed second spot on the points table after thrashing Indonesia 16-0 in their last pool game. That means Japan, South Korea, and Malaysia have sealed the FIH World Cup 2023 berths. India qualify as hosts and Pakistan are out of the race. The Asia Cup served as a World Cup qualifier.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey World Sports Jakarta Indonesia Japan South Korea Malaysia Race Asia

Recent Stories

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Governmen ..

US Will 'Absolutely' Not Invite Maduro's Government to Summit of Americas - Offi ..

2 seconds ago
 Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Hol ..

Russia to Offer Instrument for Payments to All Holders of Public Debt - Siluanov

3 seconds ago
 DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

DC assures pragmatic steps to end child labour

5 seconds ago
 Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

Rwp police arrest two POs involved in terrorism

2 minutes ago
 CEO KP-EZDMC holds meeting with VC University of E ..

CEO KP-EZDMC holds meeting with VC University of Engineering & Technology

2 minutes ago
 Netherlands, a key investor in various sectors of ..

Netherlands, a key investor in various sectors of Pakistan: Commerce Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.