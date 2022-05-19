UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I Series To Kick Off On May 24

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on May 24

The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams would commence on May 24 (Tuesday), at the Southend Club, Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams would commence on May 24 (Tuesday), at the Southend Club, Karachi.

All three matches of the series, to be staged at the same venue on 24, 26 and 28 May, would begin at 2 p.m. after the toss at 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for three days from May 21-23 at the Southend Club.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Sri Lanka Same May Women From P

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollyw ..

Alia Bhatt leaves for UK to shoot her debut Hollywood movie

17 minutes ago
 Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

Robbers' gang busted; valuables recovered

33 seconds ago
 Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with ..

Rwanda boosts COVID-19 economic recovery fund with 250 mln USD

37 seconds ago
 Russia Began to Prepare for Global Famine Back in ..

Russia Began to Prepare for Global Famine Back in Late 2021 - Kremlin Aide Oresh ..

39 seconds ago
 Dubai Customs launches “Training Doses” initia ..

Dubai Customs launches “Training Doses” initiative to raise inspection effic ..

21 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Touts Japan's Progress Retiring Fukushi ..

IAEA Chief Touts Japan's Progress Retiring Fukushima NPP With New Wastewater Dis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.