Pakistan, Sri Lankan T20I series to kick off on May 24

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka women teams would commence on May 24 (Tuesday), at the Southend Club, Karachi.

All three matches of the series, to be staged at the same venue on 24, 26 and 28 May, would begin at 2 p.m. after the toss at 1:30 p.m.

Prior to the start of the series, the two teams will practice for three days from May 21-23 at the Southend Club.