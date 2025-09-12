Pakistan Successfully Cleared From WADA Watchlist After Intense Scrutiny
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally managed to clear its name from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist — a significant breakthrough for the country’s sports community.
According to official communication available with this news agency, WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organization (ADOP) was closed after all pending corrective actions were completed.
A follow-up confirmation from WADA in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, ending speculation over possible sanctions.
Sources say the turnaround was the result of relentless efforts by ADOP staff, closely guided by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB). Under the leadership of DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, corrective measures were swiftly put in place, ranging from policy alignment to procedural reforms, ensuring that Pakistan met the stringent global standards in time.
This development comes just months after Pakistan was warned in September 2024 that failure to meet critical anti-doping requirements by January 2025 would trigger automatic non-compliance, a status that could have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked international isolation in sport.
“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” said DG PSB Yasir Pirzada.
For a country preparing to showcase itself on major sporting platforms, this clearance from WADA marks a vital step forward.
APP/vad-msr
Recent Stories
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan successfully cleared from WADA watchlist after intense scrutiny3 minutes ago
-
50 over format suits Pak Women cricket team the best: says Head Coach Wasim12 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak14 hours ago
-
Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket14 hours ago
-
Pakistan U17 team set to shine in SAFF Championship 202517 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against Hong Kong17 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Organizers cut ticket prices for Pakistan-India clash17 hours ago
-
2025 Asia Cup Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Hong Kong, Live Score, History, Who Will Win18 hours ago
-
PFF names team for SAFF U17 Championship22 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC23 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025: India thrash UAE by nine wickets in Dubai clash2 days ago
-
Pakistan players progress in ICC Rankings after Tri-Nation Series victory2 days ago