Open Menu

Pakistan Successfully Cleared From WADA Watchlist After Intense Scrutiny

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan successfully cleared from WADA watchlist after intense scrutiny

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally managed to clear its name from the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) watchlist — a significant breakthrough for the country’s sports community.

According to official communication available with this news agency, WADA confirmed that the compliance procedure against Pakistan’s Anti-Doping Organization (ADOP) was closed after all pending corrective actions were completed.

A follow-up confirmation from WADA in September reiterated that Pakistan was no longer under enhanced monitoring, ending speculation over possible sanctions.

Sources say the turnaround was the result of relentless efforts by ADOP staff, closely guided by the Pakistan Sports board (PSB). Under the leadership of DG PSB Yasir Pirzada, corrective measures were swiftly put in place, ranging from policy alignment to procedural reforms, ensuring that Pakistan met the stringent global standards in time.

This development comes just months after Pakistan was warned in September 2024 that failure to meet critical anti-doping requirements by January 2025 would trigger automatic non-compliance, a status that could have barred Pakistani athletes from competing under the national flag and risked international isolation in sport.

“This is not just a bureaucratic victory; it is a lifeline for Pakistani athletes and sports federations,” said DG PSB Yasir Pirzada.

For a country preparing to showcase itself on major sporting platforms, this clearance from WADA marks a vital step forward.

APP/vad-msr

Recent Stories

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in r ..

Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discu ..

UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

10 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

10 hours ago
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

11 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

11 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

11 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

11 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

11 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports