50 over format suits Pak Women cricket team the best: says Head Coach Wasim

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Head Coach Pakistan Women Cricket Team Mohammad Wasim has said that 50 over cricket format suits the best to the Pakistan Women cricket team.

“ICC Women ODI World Cup is a 50 over tournament which gives us more hope to perform well in the upcoming event,” he said while talking to the media outside the National Cricket academy (NCA), Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday.

On the team selection, the Head Coach said that the best available 15 cricketers have been selected for the Women’s mega event in India and Sri Lanka.

Muhammad Wasim said that spin bowling is the main strength of the Pakistan team, adding, "Our spinners performed very well during the qualifying round for the ICC Women World Cup." He further said the team has services of good all-rounders.