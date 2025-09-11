Pakistan U17 Team Set To Shine In SAFF Championship 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published September 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Pakistan head coach Syed Nasir Ismail was optimistic for the team’s performance in the upcoming SAFF U-17 Championship 2025, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from September 15 to 27.
Speaking at a press briefing here at the Pakistan sports Complex, head coach Ismail expressed his optimism about the team's performance in the tournament.
The championship will feature seven teams, divided into two groups. Pakistan has been placed in Group B alongside India, Bhutan, and Maldives, while Group A comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
Despite having limited time to prepare, coach expressed confidence in his team's abilities. "Our preparations are very good, and we hope to do well in the championship. The players are well prepared and passionate about performing well in the tournament," he said.
He was of the view that with a positive mindset and rigorous training, the Pakistan U-17 team is ready to take on the challenge and make a mark in the SAFF U-17 Championship 2025.
The squad includes Goalkeepers: Samar Razzaq, Khalil Jibran and Adil Ali Khan; Defenders: Nadeem Hussain, Muhammad Alam, Muhammad Masood, Muhammad Zubair, Shahid Anjum, Aabiss Raza and Azizullah; Midfielders: Mustafa Israr, Abdul Samad, Ibrahim Asif, Muhammad Talha, Haroon Rasheed, Muhammad Essa and Saad Tiwana; Forwards: Muhammad Abdullah, Mansoor Ahmed, Hasnain Wali Raza, Muhammad Owais, Hamza Yasir and Syed Shahram.
The national side will begin its campaign against Bhutan on September 16, face Maldives on September 19, and conclude the group stage with a match against India on September 22.
