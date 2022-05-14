UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Team To Feature In Baseball Classic Qualifiers 2022

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Pakistan team to feature in Baseball Classic Qualifiers 2022

Pakistan baseball team will participate in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers 2022, scheduled to be held in Panama City, Panama in September this year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan baseball team will participate in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers 2022, scheduled to be held in Panama City, Panama in September this year.

"The training camp of Pakistan team is underway in Ajwa City Gujranwala for the preparation of the event", Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have hired the services of the US coach Randall Arms for a month to train our players in the field of pitching", he said.

Fakhar Ali Shah added, "He specializes in pitching, that is why the camp is focusing on this area", adding that the presence of American coach would be of great benefit for the national players.

Ali further shared, "The Asian Games have been postponed due to resurgence of COVID-19 in China, so now our goal is to prepare for the World Baseball Classic",Shah expressed hope that sport conditions in the county would improve and the government would support the baseball federation.

