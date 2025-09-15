Open Menu

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake Controversy Mars Pakistan-India Clash In Dubai

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:12 AM

Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson reportedly walked over to Indian camp, but no player came out to acknowledge them.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 15th, 2025) The high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium was overshadowed by a sportsmanship controversy after the Indian team refused to shake hands with Pakistani players at the end of the match.

The observers said that the gesture, considered a long-standing cricketing tradition, was disregarded as the Indian players headed straight to the dressing room following their seven-wicket victory.

The incident came just days after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was heavily criticized in India for shaking hands with Pakistan cricket board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also ACC president this time, during a previous encounter at the same venue.

The analysts believe the backlash prompted Yadav to avoid a handshake with Salman Ali Agha at the toss, further fueling tensions.

Traditionally, captains shake hands at the toss and players exchange handshakes at the conclusion of a game, but this convention was ignored during Sunday’s contest.

Commentators have linked India’s conduct to wider political and national pressures.

They suggest that the fallout from recent military setbacks, including the reported loss of Rafale jets, has intensified scrutiny on India’s sporting representation against Pakistan.

In his post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav defended the decision, remarking that “some things are bigger than sportsmanship.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson expressed disappointment, stating: “We were prepared to shake hands at the end of the game, but our opponents had already walked off. It was a sad way to finish the match.”

The episode has drawn sharp reactions from cricketing circles, with many calling it an unfortunate breach of the spirit of the game in one of cricket’s most anticipated fixtures.

