IRC race series kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Running Club (IRC) hosted the first race of its much-anticipated IRC Race Series, a 5km run here at the Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex, with an aim to promote a healthy and active lifestyle in the capital.

The event brought together over 500 participants from all walks of life, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere. The youngest runner was just 7-year-old Ismail, while a 76-year-old veteran runner inspired the crowd by completing the race, proving that running transcends age.

Speaking about the event, IRC Co-Founder Bilal Ehsan said, “This 5KM run is the beginning of something special. Our race series is designed to bring the community together, encourage fitness, and create a safe space for everyone especially women to enjoy running.

The turnout is a strong reflection of Islamabad’s growing running culture.”

In Men’s 5km results, Muhammad Qasim (1st position, 15:20), Shehbaz Masih (2nd position, 15:28) and Muhammad Irfan (3rd position, 15:38).

In Women’s 5km results, Iram Shehzadi (1st position, 21:30), Bisma Batool (2nd position, 22:56) and Sabrina Saltanat (3rd position, 22:59).

IRC announced that the next race in the series will be a 10km run on October 12, promising an even larger and more competitive event. “We are thrilled with the success of today’s 5KM race and can’t wait to welcome even more runners next month for the 10K,” Ehsan said.