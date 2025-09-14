Open Menu

India Overpower Pakistan Despite Saim’s Three-wicket Haul

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 14, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and managed to post only 127 runs for loss of nine wickets in 20 overs

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2025) India outclassed Pakistan by seven wickets in the sixth match of the Asia Cup T20 2025, securing a comprehensive win in the much-anticipated Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan struggled against a disciplined Indian bowling attack and managed to post only 127 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs.

The batting lineup collapsed early, with Saim Ayub dismissed for a golden duck on the very first ball, followed by Mohammad Haris (3), Fakhar Zaman (17), and skipper Salman Agha (3). Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40 off 44 deliveries, while Shaheen Afridi’s late cameo of an unbeaten 33 off 16 balls, featuring four sixes, added some respectability to the total.

India’s bowlers dominated the innings, with Kuldeep Yadav picking up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel claimed two each.

In reply, India comfortably chased down the target in the 16th over, finishing at 128 for three. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav guided the innings with an unbeaten 47, well supported by Abhishek Sharma (31) and Tilak Varma (31). Shubman Gill (10) and Shivam Dube (10) also chipped in.

For Pakistan, all three wickets were taken by Saim Ayub, but his efforts could not prevent India from sealing a commanding victory.

The result strengthened India’s position in Group A, while Pakistan was left to regroup after a disappointing batting display against their arch-rivals.

