Pakistan U16 Team named for Asian Volleyball Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan U16 Volleyball team was named on Saturday for the two forthcoming international events including Asian U16 Volleyball Championship and COVA International Volleyball Tournament to be played in the capital city Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 12-30, 2023.

Surprisingly, the selection committee headed by Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation and former Inspector General of Police Ch. Muhammad Yaqoob, announced the 12 members Pakistan U16 team, out of which 11 players including team coach Liaqzada, hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association DIG Ijaz Khan and Secretary and former national team coach Khalid Waqar congratulated the players for the selection in the National team for two vital international events to be played in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 10 players and a coach Liaqzada are hailing from Bannu. The Principal of the Government Higher Secondary school Amandi Umar Khan Saif-ur-Rehman, SIPE Shoukat Mehmood and Syed Asad Ullah Khan lauded the efforts of Khalid Waqar and coach Liaqzada for his efforts with the players of Bannu Amin Jan, Asad Khan. The other players included Ajmal Khan, Muhtad, Awais Khan, Asad Khan, Anas, Hassan, Ismail Khan, Yahya Khan, Amin Jan, Talal, Farooq and Khizar.

Khalid Waqar while talking to APP disclosed that the team would leave for Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, on July 9, 2023 for the two International Volleyball events including the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship and COVA International Volleyball Tournament.

He expressed his satisfaction over the selection of 10 players and a coach out of the 12 members' team announced by the Pakistan Volleyball Federation. He said similarly in the Pakistan National Senior team we have 10 players out of 12 members in the team and the captain of the team is also hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Volleyball Association, always believed in promoting Club volleyball and involved players from different villages that is why talent at the grassroots level came up to the national teams, including National Senior, National Junior, Women Senior and Junior teams and Age Group National teams. He also appreciated the President KP Volleyball Association DIG Ijaz Khan for ensuring all out facilities to the players during various events, either at Club, Inter-Provincial and National levels.

Khalid Waqar also lauded the efforts of the newly appointed Director General sports KP Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood. He said Pakistan Volleyball Federation is mainly focusing on the promotion of volleyball at the grassroots level that is why holding many events at the Club and Junior level. He said sending teams to the Asian Championship and Cova International Volleyball Tournament would provide much needed international exposure to the players. Khalid Waqas expressed the hope that the team would give good results in both the international events.