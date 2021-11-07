Pakistan Vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 PAK Vs SCO Live Updates

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Scotland - See Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Position in World Rankings, Who Will Win the Match, Qualify for Semifinals, and much more.

T20 World Cup 2021 is at its peak, and we are in the Super 12s now. It is the 41st match of this tournament between Pakistan and Scotland. The match happens in Sharjah Cricket Stadium and starts at 7:00 PM PST on 7th November 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

It will be an exciting contest as Pakistan is already into the semifinals from Group 2 of Super 12s, and it is the last game of both teams in Super 12s. We can surely hear the cheers of spectators even before the match as the cricket heat is getting high with each day passing.

Besides Pakistan and Scotland, New Zealand, India, Namibia, and Afghanistan are in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistani spectators can watch the match live to enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, you can see the live score of Pakistan Vs. Scotland at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Scotland Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Pakistan and Scotland faced each other in 3 T20 International matches; Pakistan won all.

As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20 WC

Pakistan had played 34 T20 World Cup matches before and won 19 out of these 34 matches. Also, Pakistan has won all of its previous matches in the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Namibia.

The Pakistan T20 cricket team has performed well in the past T20 World Cups and is playing good cricket in this tournament. We hope it will also perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to practice its skills before playing the semifinal.

Past Records of Scotland in T20 WC

Scotland had played 7 T20 World Cup matches before and won only one out of these seven matches. However, it played outstandingly in the Group Stage of this tournament. In Super 12s, Scotland played four matches, losing against Afghanistan, Namibia, New Zealand, and India.

The Scotland T20 cricket team has not performed well in the past T20 World Cups. However, as per their performance in this tournament, we hope it will perform well in the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to secure a victory in the Super 12s before returning home.

Pakistan Vs. Scotland in ICC T20 Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Scotland in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. However, as per this parameter, we feel Pakistan is the favorite to win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Where does Pakistan Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Pakistan T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 2nd position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 38 matches. They currently have 10067 points and a rating of 265.

Where does Scotland Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

The Scotland T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently at the 14th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the Scotland Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 21 matches. They currently have 3918 points and a rating of 187.

Pakistan Vs. Scotland Win Percentage in T20 WC

In the T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 57.35 win percentage. In contrast, Scotland has a 40.00 win percentage. As per this parameter, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Scotland, Who Can Qualify Semifinals?

In the past T20 World Cups, Pakistan was the World Champion in 2009, runner-up in 2007, and semifinalist in 2010 and 2012.

In contrast, Scotland never qualified for the semifinals.

Pakistan has already qualified for the semifinals. However, it depends on today's match's results that either it will play a semifinal against Australia or England. If Pakistan wins today, it will play the semifinal against Australia. If Pakistan loses today and New Zealand wins earlier today, it will play the semifinal against England. Besides, if Pakistan loses today, and New Zealand loses too, it will play the semifinal against Australia.

On the other hand, there are no chances left for Scotland to qualify for the semifinals.

Besides all, Pakistan is the favorite to win the 41st match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan Vs. Scotland Position in Group 2 Points Table

Pakistan is currently at the 1st position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They had played four matches before, winning against India, Namibia, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. They currently have 8 points and a Net Run Rate of +1.065. If Pakistan loses this match, it still has qualified for the semifinals from Group 2.

Scotland is currently at the 6th position in the points table of Group 2 of Super 12. They played four matches before, losing against Namibia, India, Afghanistan, and New Zealand. They currently have zero points and a Net Run Rate of -3.494. If Scotland loses this match, it will return home without any victory in the Super 12s.

T20 WC 2021 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Scotland Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Pakistan and Scotland.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 41st match will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain)

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Khushdil Shah

Shoaib Malik

Shahnawaz Dahani

Usman Qadir

Playing 11 of Scotland

Playing 11 of Scotland in the T20 World Cup 2021 41st match will be among the following players.

Kyle Coetzer (Captain)

Richard Berrington (Vice-Captain)

Dylan Budge

Matthew Cross (Wicketkeeper)

Josh Davey

Ally Evans

Chris Greaves

Michael Leask

Calum Macleod

George Munsey

Safyaan Sharif

Hamza Tahir

Craig Wallace (Wicketkeeper)

Mark Watt

Brad Wheal

Olie Haris

Chris Sole

Gavin Main

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Pakistan Vs. Scotland Match?

As per the ICC T20 World Rankings, win percentage in T20 World Cups, position in Group 2, and performance in past T20 World Cups, Pakistan is the favorite team to win the 41st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Fans hope both teams will present a good show, and spectators have high hopes for Pakistan. We predict Pakistan will have more chances to win the 41st match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The results can turn any way as per the performance of both teams. We wish the best of luck to both Pakistan and Scotland.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Scotland Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 Pakistan Vs. Scotland. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.