UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wins 3rd Position In International Kickboxing Championship Held In Iran

Muhammad Rameez Published February 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan wins 3rd position in International Kickboxing Championship held in Iran

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan clinched third position in the recently concluded International Kickboxing Championship held in Iran by showing a great performance while Iran bagged the overall winner trophy.

Afghanistan won the second position and Turkiye got fourth position behind third place Pakistan among 10 countries of Asia that participated in this event. Teams from ten countries including Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq participated in the International Kickboxing Championship played in Iran, an international martial art coach Rehmat Gul Afridi told APP here on Sunday.

He said, Pakistani players have shown their best skills in the competitions organized in this regard. Pakistani athlete Nazar Khan won the gold medal after defeating the Iranian athlete in the 51kg final. In 63kg, Mohammad Sohail of Pakistan won the title of Gold middle Laker Best Fighter by knocking out the player from Iran in the final.

In the semi-final of 54kg, Pakistani player Khalil-ur-Rahman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in the final of 57kg, Owais faced defeat by Iranian players. Similarly, during the semi-final match of 67kg, Ehsanullah withdrew from the event due to injury.

In 71kg, the national player Hameed Ullah won the silver medal by defeating the Iranian player in the final. In this event, Iran team won first position, followed by Afghanistan at second, Pakistan at third while Turkey got the fourth position and Syria took the fifth position and Iraq got the sixth position respectively.

Pakistan Kickboxing Federation Secretary Rana Zahid Mahmood and team coach Mansoor Durrani went to Iran as officials of the Pakistan team. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kickboxing Association President Mian Waheed Shah and Joint Secretary Naimat Gul and Rehmat Gul congratulated the national athletes and team officials and the entire cabinet of Pakistan Kickboxing Federation for this wonderful achievement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syria Iran Turkey Iraq Sunday Gold Silver Afridi Event From Cabinet Best Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

26 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler attends opening of IWAM 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th February 2023

8 hours ago
 Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to ..

Liverpool back to winning ways, Arsenal returns to PL top as Manchester City sli ..

16 hours ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Contin ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Continuing, Expanding Grain Deal

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.