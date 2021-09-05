UrduPoint.com

Pakistani E-Sports Market Gains Promising Momentum

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistani E-Sports market gains promising momentum

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan, after enjoying a celebrated reign in sports exports, had now gained promising momentum in ESports being played online with intricate minds.

Gone were the days where cricket and hockey attracted Pakistani youth, the recent trends showed Pakistani youth attraction towards the ESports industry that was considered as new Hollywood due to the sponsorship and organisations involved in it, said a study published during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

The research journal focusing on market trends "Market Watch" narrated that following the footsteps of Europe and American markets, Pakistani youth was thrilled to add ESports culture to the Pakistani market.

The Information Technology (IT) sector was fast growing in Pakistan with a contribution of one percent i.e about 3.5 million USD to the Gross Domestic Product of the country. With the induction of the ESports ecosystem this net gross was expected to boost by a sizable margin, it said.

E-Games like Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG), Free Fire, DOTA, Call of Duty (COD) and Valorant was the new craze among the Pakistan gaming community. With over 10 million active users PUBG has revolutionised the ESports culture in Pakistan followed by COD, Free Fire, and Valorant. The competitive ESports that have been introduced by these games have lured organisations and sponsors.

Dew gamers arena 2020 offered a prize pool worth Rs3.2 million to the participants, recently concluded PUBG mobile Club Open (PMCO) Pakistan region had a prize pool of US $ 29,200, PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) held earlier in August had a prize pool of US $ 30,000, Free Fire Pro League Pakistan (FFPL) held in July had a huge prize pool of Rs10 million.

E-Sports sensations like Arslan Ash and Sumail Hassan were beacons of light for young Pakistani gamers pursuing their career in E-Sports. The latter was currently ranked 10th in the overall ranking of the world by earnings with total earnings of over US $ three million.

Arslan Ash has won Tekken-7 Ultimate Fighting League held in Kyiv, Ukraine which was the first ever participation of Pakistan in global events of Tekken-7.

Taha Talib, renowned Free Fire player about ESports depth in Pakistan, said, "The current market has improved a lot as compared to the past. The prize pools are much higher and moreover, the acceptance for ESports is growing day by day." When asked about future E-gaming in Pakistan, he responded, "The future offers great scope, the upcoming tournaments are a major attraction for young players".

"However, constant fear of restrictions is what worries me the most." The ban culture in Pakistan has muddled the ESports growth in Pakistan. The most recent ban on PUBG in July last year hampered the ESports growth with investors and organizations doubtful about the ESports environment.

Addressing this ban culture, authorities must develop a working relationship with the gaming industry and collective efforts should be made to remit the negative aspects, he concluded.

/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Fire World Technology Sports Exports Ukraine Europe Mobile Arslan Young United States Dollars July August 2020 Market National University Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pa ..

UAE announces ‘The Principles of the 50’ to pave economic, political and dev ..

42 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to buil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai reflects UAE’s endeavour to build more optimistic, peaceful, p ..

57 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first comp ..

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City completes first complex scoliosis surgery

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recove ..

UAE announces 971 new COVID-19 cases, 1,387 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million ..

Russia&#039;s coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

2 hours ago
 Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million thr ..

Emirati Productive Families earn AED60 million through &#039;Al Sanaa&#039; init ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.