Pakistani squads will undergo complete isolation before departure to England and West Indies

The players of all three formats have been directed to assemble on June 20—the day on which their arrival test will also be conducted in a bio-secure bubble in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 14th, 2021) Pakistan squad for England and West Indies tours to assemble on 20 June in Lahore, where they will stay in a complete room isolation till 25 June.

Touring party will play three ODIs and as many T20Is match series against England and five T20Is and two-Test match series against West Indies.

The first Covid-19 testing of these squad members will be held on 16 June in their homes. Their arrival test will be conducted on 20 June in the bio-secure bubble of Lahore.

Squad members will undergo their next Covid-19 test on 23 June, after which they will depart for Manchester on 25 June via chartered flight from Lahore.

The remaining members will join the national men’s squad for England tour from Abu Dhabi. They will travel on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

Pakistan squad will travel to Derby from Manchester on 25 June, where they will undergo ten-day isolation.

All squad members will stay in a complete room isolation for first three days but they will be allowed to train for the next seven days of isolation.

After completing their isolation in Derby, Pakistan squad will travel to Cardiff, where they will feature in the first ODI against the home team on 8 July.

On completion of the three-match ODI series against England, the members of the ODI squad will travel back to Pakistan on 15 July.

National men’s cricket team will travel to West Indies on 21 July, where they will be joined by the Test players on 26 July from Pakistan.

The five T20I match series between both sides will be played from 27 July to 3 August after which the T20I players will travel back to Pakistan.

Pakistan squad will travel back home on the eve of 25 August from West Indies after featuring in the two- Test match series to be played at Sabina Park, Kingston from 12 August to 24 August.

Squads (in alphabetical order):

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Haris Sohail (Balochistan), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Salman Ali Agha (Southern Punjab), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Arshad Iqbal (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Azam Khan (Sindh), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imad Wasim (Northern), Mohammad Hafeez (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sharjeel Khan (Sindh) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab).

Tests: Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab), Abid Ali (Central Punjab), Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Imran Butt (Balochistan), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab), Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper) (Sindh), Saud Shakeel (Sindh), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh), Yasir Shah (Balochistan, subject to fitness) and Zahid Mahmood (Southern Punjab).

Tour itinerary:

25 June – Departure for Manchester

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure