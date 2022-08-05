UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Semifinal Hopes Ends After 7-0 Defeat Against Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan's semifinal hopes ends after 7-0 defeat against Australia

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan suffered a crushing 7-0 defeat at the hands of six-time Commonwealth Games champions Australia, who maintained their 100% record in the final Pool A match at Birmingham on Thursday night.

In order to ruin the South African party Pakistan needed to win this game by two goals or more, and to their credit they started on the front foot. They could not find a way through however, and Blake Govers hammered home just how tough this would be for Pakistan by opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

The second quarter only served to make the already extremely tough Pakistan challenge almost impossible when Jeremy Hayward doubled the Kookaburra's lead.

A strong period for the Aussies only yielded the one goal but put them firmly in the driving seat.

Any lingering hopes of a Pakistan comeback were firmly crushed in the third quarter, as goals from Hayward and Tom Wickham just two minutes apart extended the lead to 4-0.

Australia saved their most prolific quarter for the final 15, adding three more goals from Wickham, Jacob Anderson and Nathan Ephraums.

A thoroughly professional performance from a side looking to make it 7 out of 7 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.    The result of the game means Pakistan will take on Canada in the 7th/8th classification match, while Australia will play hosts England in the semi-final on Saturday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Australia Canada Birmingham Lead Anderson Gold From

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

60 minutes ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

1 hour ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

1 hour ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.