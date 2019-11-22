UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan’s Table Tennis Player Mehak Anwar Dies Of Cancer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 01:35 PM

Pakistan’s table tennis player Mehak Anwar dies of cancer

Former T20 Capain Shahid Khan Afridi helped Mehak’s family financially but even then she could not survive.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Pakistan’s 16-year-old table tennis player Mehak Anwar died in Karachi after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Mehak died of cancer despite her long fight against it in a local hospital of Karachi.

She was one of the best tennis players in Sindh who made her name in a very short span of time and many times represented her province. The family of the deceased girl could not afford treatment because of financial issues. The government was requested for financial assistance of the family but in vain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan took the first notice for treatment of Mehak Anwar and directed the authorities concerned to provide her proper treatment. But despite the clear orders of the PM, the family could not receive any financial assistance.

Later, Former Pakistan T20I captain Shahid Afridi helped Mehek’s family financially, but she could not survive and lost her battle against the Cancer.

The other two sisters of Mehak are also tennis players while her mother is a Naib Qasid at Jamia Mili school, Malir.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Tennis Imran Khan Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Died Malir Cancer Family From Government Best

Recent Stories

Rospotrebnadzor to Increase Radiation Monitoring i ..

11 minutes ago

Turkey Detains in Syria Militant Who Staged Attack ..

11 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asks PML-N not to threaten C ..

11 minutes ago

US charges Chinese national with industrial espion ..

15 minutes ago

Samoa's measles death toll rises to 20

20 minutes ago

Sports goods' exports dip over 3 percent

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.