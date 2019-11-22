Pakistan’s table tennis player Mehak Anwar dies of cancer

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2019) Pakistan’s 16-year-old table tennis player Mehak Anwar died in Karachi after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Mehak died of cancer despite her long fight against it in a local hospital of Karachi.

She was one of the best tennis players in Sindh who made her name in a very short span of time and many times represented her province. The family of the deceased girl could not afford treatment because of financial issues. The government was requested for financial assistance of the family but in vain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after taking oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan took the first notice for treatment of Mehak Anwar and directed the authorities concerned to provide her proper treatment. But despite the clear orders of the PM, the family could not receive any financial assistance.

Later, Former Pakistan T20I captain Shahid Afridi helped Mehek’s family financially, but she could not survive and lost her battle against the Cancer.

The other two sisters of Mehak are also tennis players while her mother is a Naib Qasid at Jamia Mili school, Malir.