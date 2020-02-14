UrduPoint.com
Park Lifts Olympic Title Defence Hopes At Australian Open

Fri 14th February 2020

Park lifts Olympic title defence hopes at Australian Open

Reigning Olympic champion Park In-bee vaulted into the joint lead at the LPGA Australian Open Friday in her quest to make South Korea's team for the Tokyo Games and defend her 2016 gold medal

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Reigning Olympic champion Park In-bee vaulted into the joint lead at the LPGA Australian Open Friday in her quest to make South Korea's team for the Tokyo Games and defend her 2016 gold medal.

The seven-time major winner and former world number one carded a four-under-par 69 at the Royal Adelaide Golf Club, with England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, the overnight leader, sinking birdies on the final two holes for a 70 to join her.

They are one clear of American LPGA Tour rookie Jillian Hollis and two ahead of South Korea's Ayean Cho and American Marina Alex.

Park has set an aggressive early-season schedule to try to climb the rankings and qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Currently ranked 17, only the top 15 are automatically eligible for the Games, with a limit of four from each country. As of this week, she is sixth in the Korean pecking order.

"It's probably tougher than getting a medal in the Olympics to make the team," the 31-year-old said ahead of the tournament.

