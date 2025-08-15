Open Menu

Shooting Competition Held At SSU Headquarters To Celebrate Independence Day,”Maarka-e-Haq” Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) In connection with the Marka-e-Haq initiative and to commemorate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, the Special Security Unit (SSU) organized a Shooting Competition among members of the diplomatic corps at the SSU Headquarters.

According to Spokesperson DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, this event brought together diplomatic corps from various countries, including the United States of America (USA), Russia, Türkiye, France, Thailand, Malaysia, Germany, Iran, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Italy, Ethiopia and Oman, in a spirited display of marksmanship and camaraderie.

The competition featured individual male and female pistol shooting categories, along with a team competition. In the team category, the USA Consulate secured 1st position, followed by the Russian Consulate in 2nd place, and the Türkiye Consulate in 3rd place.

In the individual male category, Ramzan Duzenci from the Türkiye consulate clinched 1st position, Tucker Hoefakker from the USA consulate came 2nd, and Vladimir Lenkov from the Russian consulate stood 3rd.

In the individual female category, Elena Popova from the Russian consulate took 1st place, followed by Marina Kosareva from Russian consulate in 2nd, and Sriprapai Boontinand from the Thailand consulate in 3rd.

Moreover, in the Special Guest Female Category Mishal Maqsood secured 1st position.

The event was graced by Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, DIG of Security and Emergency Services Division, as the chief guest. He congratulated all the participants for their outstanding performances and presented trophies and medals to the winners and runners-up.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Maqsood Ahmed stated, “This competition, held under the banner of Marka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations, reflects our dedication to promoting mutual understanding, collaboration, and friendly engagement among nations. Such events not only build stronger diplomatic relations but also highlight the professionalism, discipline, and hospitality of our security institutions. We are thankful to the diplomatic community for their enthusiastic participation and support.”

The event concluded on a patriotic note as Dr. Maqsood Ahmed, along with diplomats, guests, and senior police officials, cut the Independence Day cake, symbolizing unity, peace, and the enduring spirit of Pakistan.

