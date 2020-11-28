UrduPoint.com
PCB Challengers Overcomes PCB Blasters By Five Runs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 17 seconds ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:08 PM

The thrilling match was decided on the last ball as the PCB Blasters finished their chase of 158 runs at 152 for six.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) PCB Challengers overcame PCB Blasters by five runs in the fifth match of the National Triangular T20 Women’s cricket Championship being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The defeat has ended PCB Blasters hopes of a place in the tournament final which will be now played between PCB Challengers and PCB Dynamites on Tuesday, 1 December.

PCB Blasters openers Javeria Khan and Sidra Amin provided a 59-run stand, Sidra was dismissed for 18 runs. Javeria held the innings together with 56 off 47 balls, she hit eight fours.

Captain Aliya Riaz kept PCB Blasters in the hunt with 37 off 31 balls before she was run out in the last over as her side fell agonisingly short of the target.

Sidra Nawaz (19 off 12 balls) was the other significant contributor in the PCB Blasters total. Bismah Maroof, Saba Nazir and Fatima Sana took a wicket apiece for the victorious side.

Batting first, after winning the toss PCB Challengers posted 157 for seven in their allotted 20 overs. Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof led the way for her side with a 61-run innings off 48 balls. Bismah who was later adjudged player-of-the-match took the attack to the PCB Blasters as she hit nine fours and one six in her knock.

Besides Bismah, Fatima Sana was the other notable run-getter, she hit four fours and one six in her 41 off 33 balls. She along with Bismah took the team past the 150-run mark after they had stuttered to 87 for five in the 12th over.

Bismah and Fatima added 54 runs for the sixth-wicket; Hafsa Amjad with three wickets for 27 runs was the most successful bowler for PCB Blasters.

Scores in brief:

PCB Challengers 157 for 7, 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 61, Fatima Sana 41; Hafsa Amjad 3-27)

PCB Blasters 152 for 6, 20 overs (Javeria Khan 56, Aliya Riaz 37; Bismah Maroof 1-10)

Result: PCB Challengers won by five runs

Player-of-the-match: Bismah Maroof

