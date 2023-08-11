Open Menu

PCB Confirms Team Management For Afghanistan Series And ACC Asia Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

PCB confirms team management for Afghanistan series and ACC Asia Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday confirms the support staff of the Pakistan men's team for the forthcoming three One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22-26 and ACC Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17, 2023

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan cricket board Thursday confirms the support staff of the Pakistan men's team for the forthcoming three One-Day Internationals against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22-26 and ACC Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 to September 17, 2023.

Pakistan men's team will play the opening match of the ACC Asia Cup in Multan on August 30 against Nepal.

Player support personnel: Rehan-ul-Haq (team manager), Mickey Arthur (Director � Pakistan men's team), Grant Bradburn (head coach), Andrew Puttick (batting coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach), Aftab Khan (fielding coach), Abdul Rehman (assistant coach), Dr Sohail Saleem (team doctor), Drikus Saaiman (strength and conditioning coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi (media manager), Lt Col Usman Anwari (Retd) (security manager), Ammar Ahsan (digital content producer, only for Asia Cup), Maqbool Ahmad Babri (psychologist), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Afghanistan Sri Lanka Doctor Malang Nepal August September Media From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

25 minutes ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

25 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

25 minutes ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

25 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

47 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

27 minutes ago
52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

25 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

29 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

29 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

29 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

27 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports