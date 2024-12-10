Open Menu

PCB-HEC Intervarsity Cricket Championship Commences In Peshawar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2024 | 10:56 PM

The Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have joined hands to identify and develop cricketing talent at the grassroots level, ultimately strengthening Pakistan’s cricket ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have joined hands to identify and develop cricketing talent at the grassroots level, ultimately strengthening Pakistan’s cricket ecosystem.

According to the HEC, following the successful completion of 14 zonal competitions across Pakistan's universities, the stage is set for the Intervarsity Championship for Men to be held from December 10, 2024 at Peshawar, hosted by University of Peshawar in which 18 teams from different universities are participating.

This initiative aims to bridge the gap between educational institutions and professional cricket, promoting sports development and empowering youth. The championship will feature top university teams, with expert coaches and selectors identifying promising players for future development.

It has been agreed in MoU between HEC and PCB that equal emphasis will be given on developing cricket talent among both men and women. Building on the success of the recently concluded Intervarsity Cricket Championship for Women, HEC and PCB reaffirm their commitment to promoting cricket talent among both men and women.

The Cricket Intervarsity Championship for Men is a testament to a strategic partnership between HEC and PCB, dedicated to promoting cricket development in Pakistan at grassroots level.

HEC is proud to partner with PCB in fostering university cricket talent, contributing to the overall development of our youth. Further, it is worth noting that HEC is committed to participating in President's Trophy Grade-I (First Class) which is the highest-level domestic tournament under PCB.

