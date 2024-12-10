PCB-HEC Intervarsity Cricket Championship Commences In Peshawar
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2024 | 10:56 PM
The Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have joined hands to identify and develop cricketing talent at the grassroots level, ultimately strengthening Pakistan’s cricket ecosystem
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have joined hands to identify and develop cricketing talent at the grassroots level, ultimately strengthening Pakistan’s cricket ecosystem.
According to the HEC, following the successful completion of 14 zonal competitions across Pakistan's universities, the stage is set for the Intervarsity Championship for Men to be held from December 10, 2024 at Peshawar, hosted by University of Peshawar in which 18 teams from different universities are participating.
This initiative aims to bridge the gap between educational institutions and professional cricket, promoting sports development and empowering youth. The championship will feature top university teams, with expert coaches and selectors identifying promising players for future development.
It has been agreed in MoU between HEC and PCB that equal emphasis will be given on developing cricket talent among both men and women. Building on the success of the recently concluded Intervarsity Cricket Championship for Women, HEC and PCB reaffirm their commitment to promoting cricket talent among both men and women.
The Cricket Intervarsity Championship for Men is a testament to a strategic partnership between HEC and PCB, dedicated to promoting cricket development in Pakistan at grassroots level.
HEC is proud to partner with PCB in fostering university cricket talent, contributing to the overall development of our youth. Further, it is worth noting that HEC is committed to participating in President's Trophy Grade-I (First Class) which is the highest-level domestic tournament under PCB.
Recent Stories
China will continue to be 'biggest engine' of world economic growth: President X ..
All 79,000 Hajj applicants declared successful, limited seats available on first ..
World stock markets mixed as rate calls loom, geopolitics weighs
Parvez Elahi indictment delayed in Gujrat development projects reference
A cold wave continued to grip provincial capital
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's vision o ..
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..
CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice for all
Scholarship cheques distributed among 54 students at SAU
More Stories From Sports
-
8th Inter-House Sports Championship concludes at Bakhtawar Cadet College for girls2 hours ago
-
20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins4 hours ago
-
Nafay guides UMT Markhors win against Engro Dolphins4 hours ago
-
WSF World Team Squash C'ship: Unbeaten Pakistan qualify for playoffs6 hours ago
-
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today11 hours ago
-
PHF announces 2nd COAS inter-club hockey championship from Dec 201 day ago
-
ICP commends national blind cricket team1 day ago
-
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy 20251 day ago
-
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series1 day ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games 2024 set to take place in Islamabad1 day ago
-
Pak Shaheen Football Club qualifies for semi finals1 day ago
-
Murree snowfall, Rescue-1122 put on high alert1 day ago