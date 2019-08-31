UrduPoint.com
PCB Observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:42 AM

PCB observes Kashmir solidarity Hour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday observed Kashmir Hour to express solidarity with the hapless Kashmiris who have borne the brunt of the Indian forces for their rightful demand of the right to self-determination.

A solemn ceremony, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal to stand by the Kashmiris, was held at the Qaddafi Stadium at 12 noon.

Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani, Chief Executive, PCB Wasim Khan, Director International Cricket Zakir Khan, members of the PCB BoG, staffers and national cricketers including Wahab Riaz, Asad Shafiq and Yasir Shah attended the Kashmir solidarity hour.

The ceremony started with the national anthem followed by the national anthem of Azad Kashmir while flags of Pakistan, Kashmir and PCB were also displayed on the occasion.

The participants showed solidarity with the Kashmiris and demanded of the world to take cognizance of the human rights violations by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir besides playing their role in the grant of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

