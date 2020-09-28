UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Wins T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Of 28th National Games By 26 Runs

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:51 PM

Peshawar defeated Islamabad by 26 runs in the final of the Twenty20 Blind Cricket Tournament part of 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities-2020 played here at historical Islamia College ground on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar defeated Islamabad by 26 runs in the final of the Twenty20 Blind cricket Tournament part of 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities-2020 played here at historical Islamia College ground on Monday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away medals, trophy and cash prizes. sports Secretary Abid Majeed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Director General Asfandyar Khan Khattak, Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, International Cricketer Habib Ullah Khattak and Masood Jan, Director Sports Islamia College Ali Hoti were also present.

The Peshawar Blind Cricket Team continued its winning streak by winning the 28th National Games in Peshawar for the Unique Talent Cricket Event. In the last final, Islamabad team won the toss and invited Peshawar to play first.

Peshawar's batting consisted of top batsmen like Sanaullah, Haroon and Mohsin, so the three players took full advantage of their form and scored 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Haroon stood out with a brilliant 75 Mohsin, Shafiullah with 40 scores each. No bowler claimed any Wicket despite Zahid Abbas's 4 run outs.

In reply, Islamabad team could not compete with Peshawar's bowlers cadet and their entire team was bowled out for 162 runs. Faizan 41 Javed stood out with 33 runs. ? Haroon's outstanding performance was declared Man of the Match. In the tournament, Amir Afaqi was awarded special prizes in B-1 category, Anees Javed B-3 category and Mohsin Khan was awarded special prizes.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, Director Marketing Bilal Satti, President Javed Khan and Peshawar Cricket Club of the Blind General Secretary Habibullah Khattak were also present.

