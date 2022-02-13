UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Zalmi Routs Karachi Kings By 55 Runs In HBL PSL 7

Muhammad Rameez Published February 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Peshawar Zalmi routs Karachi Kings by 55 runs in HBL PSL 7

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Peshawar Zalmi routed Karachi Kings by 55 runs in the 19th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 as the Babar Azam-led side suffered its sixth successive defeat in the mega event at the Gadaffi stadium here on Sunday.

With this heart breaking defeat the kings who failed to end losing jinx are at the bottom of the points table without any point. Keeping in view the present scenario and the dismal form of Karachi Kings the task to qualify for the play off appears a uphill task form them.

Peshawar, having four points from five matches are not in comfortable position in the event and things are quite difficult for them.

Former champions Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Zalmi.

Zalmi set a 194-run target at the loss of six wickets, and they defended with ease and comfort by restricting Kings at paltry 138 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kings once again displayed poor fielding and dropped many catches to blame themselves for the defeat and poor run in the competition.

Chasing a massive 194-run target, Kings' lost their aggressive opener Sharjel Khan for 14 runs with 25 runs on the scoreboard.

Babar with Joe Clarke launched a 55-run second wicket partnership, but the required-run-rate continued to mount as Clarke was dismissed in 13.

2 overs.

Only Babar was the leading run-scorer with 59 runs off 46 balls but he absorbed too many dot balls, while no other batter managed to play a big knock.

Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad shared two wickets each.

Earlier, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Muhammad Haris gave Peshawar Zalmi a flying start and shared a 97-run partnership in the initial 10 overs. In his debut match in the PSL 7, Haris scored 49 runs off 27 deliveries with three fours and four sixes. He was bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

Hazratullah Zazai smashed his half century off 41 balls with six fours and one six. Qasim Akram dismissed him on 52. Liam Livingstone went to the pavilion after posting just 6 runs.

Shoaib Malik and Ben cutting scored 31 and 26 runs, respectively, for their team.

Karachi Kings' pace Chris Jordan captured three wickets, while Muhammad Nabi, Umaid Asif, and Qasim Akram took one wicket each. It is pertinent to mention that Kings dropped at least six catches in the fixture.

The Teams,Peshawar Zalmi XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Haris, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Butting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Muhammad UmarKarachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif.

