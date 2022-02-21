UrduPoint.com

PHF Condoles Death Of Former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2022 | 06:52 PM

PHF condoles death of former Olympian Abdul Waheed Khan

Pakistan Hockey Federation has condoled the death of former hockey legend Abdul Waheed Khan, the first Pakistani to win a gold medal at the Olympics in Rome back in 1960

The former hokey ace died today on Monday in Karachi at the age of 85.

President , PHF , Brig retd Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Mohammad Asif Bajwa expressed their heart felt condolences with the member of the bereaved family. They showered praise on the services rendered by late former hockey Olympian for the cause of the game.

The late Olympian, born on 30 November 1936 in Rajpur Madhya Pradesh, India , also served as manager of the Pakistan Hockey team.

He also earned gold during Jakarta Olympics.

During his playing career, he mostly played as a center forward and was quite prolific.

He also holds the record of scoring 17 goals in the 1962 Asian Games including a double hat-trick. He was member of the teams which won a silver medal at the 1966 Bangkok Asian Games.

However, his biggest achievement came in 1960 when he won a gold medal in Hockey during the Rome Olympics in 1960. He was the first Pakistani to score in the final game in Rome 1960 Olympics.

PHF officials prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peaceand grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

