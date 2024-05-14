Physical Education department wins Departmental Cricket League 2024 at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Department of Physical Education on Tuesday has won the Departmental Cricket League 2024 at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The event was held under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports. More than 550 students from 40 departments participated in this six-day cricket league.

The final match was played between Department of Physical Education and Department of Social Work.

The team of physical education department became the champion team by defeating the social work department by 44 runs. The closing ceremony of the departmental league was held at the sports Complex, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed campus.

Director of Students Affairs Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf was Chief Guest while guests of honor included the Chairman Department of Social Work Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, and the Chairman Department of Physical Education Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.