PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pir Afridi pigeon won first position when it flew a distance of 600 GPS from Peshawar to Rahim Yar Khan in nine hours and 35 minutes and clinched the trophy held under the aegis of Peshawar Humming Pigeon Association organized here.

In this connection a prizes distribution ceremony held among the owners of the pigeons who won the pigeons flying competition. Former Provincial Minister Sardar Hussain Babak, Political and Social personality, Malik Tariq Awan, Deputy Director of sports Jamshed Baloch, Arshad Khan, President of KP Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Director Alamzeb Khan, Syed Adil Shah and Shakeel Khan among others gave prizes.

Along with him, Association Chairman Rafiqur Rehman, President Zeeshan Alam, Secretary Rafique Ur Rehman and other officials and members of the organization were also present.

Pir Afridi's pigeon covered a distance of 600 GPS from Peshawar to Rahim Yar Khan in 9 hours and 35 minutes. Pir Afridi won the first position and was awarded the trophy. Rafiq Khan and Khalid Rafi were declared champions of the year.

According to the results, among the owners of pigeons who won in the 100 GPS race, Zeeshan Orkazai was the first and Imran Aziz was the second, Nazir got the third position, Khalid Rafi got the fourth position and Parvez Khan got the fifth position.

In the 160 GPS race, Umair Faisal got the first position, Usman Khan got the second position, Zeeshan Orkazai got the third position, Sadiq got the fourth position, while Jameel and Rafiq got the fifth position.

In the 240 GPS race, Rehman Khan got the first position. In the 365 GPS race Hussain Farooq got first, Khalid Rafi got second, Imran Aziz got third, Sikandar got fourth and Farhan Mehsud got fifth position. In the 500 GPS race, Sikandar Khan, Jameel and Rafiq were second, Saeed Safi was third, Mian Fahad Shah was fourth and Bilal Hayat was fifth.

In the final 650 GPS race, among the pigeon owners who got the positions, Pir Afridi got the first position, Farhan Mehsud got the second position, Rehman Khan got the third position, Jameel and Rafique got the fourth position and Khalid Rafi got the fifth position.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant for food Fazal Elahi said in his address that Racing Pigeon Association is playing an important role, we are with them to provide positive entertainment to the youth.

It is a great achievement to train the pigeons and organize the races successfully. Deputy Director of Sports Jamshed Baloch said that the Directorate of Sports Pigeon Association is with us and we are trying to provide them with facilities and cooperation in the future.

Secretary General Rafiqur Rehman said that pigeons are a sign of peace, they were used in wars before, but they are still used as spies. Race pigeons are special European pigeons and are given special training.