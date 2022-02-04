PJF sends names of potential judokas to PSB for training

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has sent the Names of nine potential judokas to Pakistan sports board (PSB) to provide them further training to hone their skills.

"The PSB has sought names of the judokas, who can claim medals in this year's international events. We've sent them names of our nine such athletes," Masood Ahmed, vice president of PJF told APP.

According to Masood, the federation was planning to field nine judokas – six men and three women in the prestigious Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in Birmingham, UK from July 28 to August 8, while the Asian Games are penciled in for September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

The PJF vice president said the federation was focused on judokas, who exhibited standout performance in the recently-held two national events - Diamond Jubilee Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan and the National Judo Championships.

"Initially, we are targeting Common Wealth Games and for that we've chalked out a phase-wise programme. But the big hurdle in our way is scarcity of funds.

"In the first phase, if we timely get necessary funds, we will send all these judokas for a four-week elite training from academies in some Center Asian countries.

"This will help improve their conditioning and competition skills while training with other Olympian judokas from around the world," he added.

He said in the second phase, all the athletes would move to IJF Judo academy, Tashkent Uzbekistan to train for around one month to have skills of European style of judo, which is considered a threat to Japanese judo.

"There they will also feature in two international ranking competitions.

"In the third phase, the judokas who will excel in the international events as well as national events will be camped in a venue yet to be decided to further groom their skills," he added.

Masood said Pakistan had some highly talented judokas in different weight categories. Sharing the details of the judokas, whom the federation intends to prepare for Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Masood said these included Japan-based two-time Olympian Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Qaisar Khan Afridi (-90kg), Hamid Ali (+100kg), Haseeb Mustafa (-81kg), Muhammad Asif (-73kg), Muhammad Hasnain(-66kg), Humaira Ashiq(-57kg), Shumaila Gull (-52kg) and Japan-based Amina Toyoda, , who competes in -57kg weight division.

