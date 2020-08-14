UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Play Resumes In England-Pakistan 2nd Test

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Play resumes in England-Pakistan 2nd Test

Play on the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Friday got underway after rain delayed the scheduled start by 90 minutes

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Play on the second day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl on Friday got underway after rain delayed the scheduled start by 90 minutes.

Pakistan, already 1-0 down in a three-match series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, resumed in trouble on 126-5 after winning the toss.

The tourists will hope Babar Azam (25 not out) and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (four not out) can bolster their total in overcast conditions that, even with the floodlights on full beam, promise to make batting difficult.

Pakistan lost three wickets for 18 runs in 6.1 overs on a rain-shortened first day where the humid atmosphere aided England's pacemen.

The tourists' plight might have been worse had not opener Abid Ali been dropped twice in the slips on the way to making 60.

Meanwhile left-handed batsman Fawad Alam saw his near 11-year wait for a Test recall finish with a four-ball duck, his five-minute innings ending Thursday when he was lbw on review to Chris Woakes.

Alam had replaced Shadab Khan, unlucky to be dropped after making 45 and running England ragged in a century stand with Shan Masood during Pakistan's three-wicket defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford last week.

England great James Anderson led the hosts' attack on Thursday with 2-35 from 15 overs as he moved to within eight wickets of becoming the first paceman to take 600 in Tests.

Victory in this match would see England secure their first series win over Pakistan since 2010.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Century Anderson Fawad Alam Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Shadab Khan Old Trafford Abid Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India welcomes normalisation of relations between ..

2 hours ago

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Russia Plans to Complete Program to Recultivate Po ..

5 minutes ago

US Sends High-Level Team to Vienna Arms Talks, Exp ..

5 minutes ago

Bodies of aid workers killed in Niger arrive in Fr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.