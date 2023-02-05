UrduPoint.com

PLS Exhibition Match: Quetta Gladiator Beats Peshawar Zalmi

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 05, 2023 | 10:00 PM

PLS exhibition match: Quetta Gladiator beats Peshawar Zalmi

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi during the exhibition match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 played in Quetta on Sunday.

Securing three runs win, Peshawar Zalmi was restricted to 181-7 in 185 runs chase.

Right-handed Iftikhar Ahmed of Quetta Gladiator scored an impressive fifty, smashing Wahab Riaz six sixes in the final over.

He remained unbeaten on 94 runs in 50 balls.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, provincial minister also watched match at Bugti Stadium.

A large number of cricket-loving people throng to the stadium.

Earlier, chief minister congratulated people of Quetta for peaceful conduct of PSL exhibition match in Quetta.

He also lauded the personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies for providing fool proof security arrangements.

