Postponed Clasico To Be Played On December 18: Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:47 PM

Postponed Clasico to be played on December 18: federation

The rearranged Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on December 18 despite opposition from La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The rearranged Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on December 18 despite opposition from La Liga, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday.

Spain's most prestigious fixture, which was due to take place at Camp Nou on Saturday, was postponed last week because of violentpro-independence protests in Catalonia. La Liga had proposed a new dateof December 4.

