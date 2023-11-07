Open Menu

PPC Fighters Qualified For The Finals Of The RMI Media Cricket League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PPC Fighters qualified for the finals of the RMI Media Cricket League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) PPC Fighters defeated PPC Cobra by 29 runs and qualified for the final of the ongoing RMI Media cricket League being played under the auspices of Peshawar Press Club sports Committee here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Stadium on Tuesday.

The second semi-final will be played on November 8 (Wednesday) between PPC Markhor and Zalmi. The first semi-final of the ongoing RMI Media Cricket League was played between PPC Cobra and PPC Fighter at the Colonel Sher Khan Army Stadium wherein both the teams played well.

Playing first, PC Fighters scored 169 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs. Shah Faisal stood out with 66 including five towering sixes and three boundaries, Naeem Babar 18 with three boundaries, and Kamran smashed an elegant knock of 45 runs with four sixes and as many boundaries. On behalf of PPP Cobra, Qari dismissed two and Ahsan dismissed one player.

In reply, PPC Cobra failed to chase the required runs target for victory and scored 140 runs for the loss of four wickets in the allotted overs.

Rafat scored 16 with three boundaries, Kamran made a vital innings of 37 runs including five boundaries all around the ground, Asad scored 29 with four boundaries and one six and Mehmood made 19 with three boundaries.

PPC Fighters team Bilal and Shah Faisal took one wicket each while Shahid, the right-arm pacer, claimed three wickets and played a key role in his team's victory. Shah Faisal was declared the man of the match for his best all-round performance.

Senior journalist Zulfikar Bhatti participated as a special guest on this occasion. He was accompanied by Khyber Union General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal, President of Sports Writers Association Asim Shiraz, Senior Journalist Zulfiqar Ali Shah Chitrali and other senior journalists were also present. The second semi-final will be played between PPC Markhor and PPC Zalmi while the final will be held on Sunday, November 12.

Related Topics

Cricket Peshawar Army Sports Karnal Shiraz Man Shah Faisal November Sunday Media All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

ATC grants bail to PTI activist Sanam Javed

22 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

Mahira Khan reacts to Afghans’ exodus

46 minutes ago
 US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

US supports free, fair elections in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make ..

Unlocking the Future: The realme C Series to Make a Resounding Comeback in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general e ..

PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest upcoming general elections

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Australia

2 hours ago
PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in ..

PITB Introduces Newest e-Earn Co-Working Space in Sahiwal

4 hours ago
 Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PU ..

Delivering Excellent Player Performances at the PUBG Global Championship – the ..

4 hours ago
 Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangl ..

Muneeba Ali ruled out for second ODI against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls ..

UN Chief urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calls it a “Graveyard for Children ..

4 hours ago
 Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea ..

Court puts off further hearing on Shehbaz’s plea in Ashiana reference

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afgh ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 39 Australia Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports