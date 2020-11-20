Preparations for Beijing 2022 Olympics Progressing Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is progressing despite various difficulties, prioritizing pandemic control measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the International Olympic Committee , International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee concluded a two-day virtual joint project review.

"After the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, closely collaborating with the IOC and IPC, Beijing 2022 not only prioritised the prevention and control of the pandemic, but also focused on Games preparations. We strive to overcome various difficulties and have made solid progress," Beijing 2022 Executive Vice-President Zhang said in a statement.

During the meetings, the participants agreed to form a COVID-19 countermeasures working group. The IOC and IPC had an opportunity to talk about the work being done on that front for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"The last two days have been very productive as we prepare to enter a crucial phase for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. With competition venues set to be completed by the end of this year and plans for One Year to Go activities developing, excitement is really beginning to build," IOC Coordination Commission Chair Juan Antonio Samaranch said.

The global pandemic has sabotaged many public events, such as the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, which was postponed for next year over COVID-19, as well as forced organizers across the globe to take measures against the disease.