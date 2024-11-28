President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan cricket team for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Cricket Team for winning One Day Cricket series against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Cricket Team for winning One Day Cricket series against Zimbabwe.

In separate messages, the president and the prime minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the cricket team saying that the team won the nation's heart by delivering excellent performance.

They hoped that the Pakistan cricket team will continue to deliver good performance in future as well.

They also extended their best wishes for the future success of the Pakistan cricket team.