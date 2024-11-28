Open Menu

President, PM Pay Tribute To Pakistan Cricket Team For Winning ODI Series Against Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan cricket team for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Cricket Team for winning One Day Cricket series against Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Pakistan Cricket Team for winning One Day Cricket series against Zimbabwe.

In separate messages, the president and the prime minister extended heartfelt congratulations to the cricket team saying that the team won the nation's heart by delivering excellent performance.

They hoped that the Pakistan cricket team will continue to deliver good performance in future as well.

They also extended their best wishes for the future success of the Pakistan cricket team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Zimbabwe Best

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

5 minutes ago
 PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably fa ..

PTI's final protest call at Islamabad miserably failed after people kept distanc ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various s ..

Pakistan harnesses nuclear technology in various sectors to improve citizen's li ..

2 minutes ago
 Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public ..

Ceremony held to honor teachers at Khanewal Public School and University College

2 minutes ago
 Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Sha ..

Si River nurtures confucian culture in China's Shandong Province

2 minutes ago
 Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terroris ..

Police get 2-day custody of journalist in terrorism case

2 minutes ago
PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

6 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

6 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

18 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

6 minutes ago
 Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports